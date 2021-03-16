Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2K22 seems like a lock as 2K Sports signs a deal with the golfer

Tiger Woods is returning to games with the developers of PGA Tour 2K21.

While Woods was the face of EA's PGA Tour games for a decade and a half, his last appearance was in Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14 - the following EA Sports golf title featured Rory McIlroy and it hasn't had any other entries since. On top of sealing the "long-term exclusive" deal with Tiger Woods, 2K also announced that it had purchased HB Studios, developer of The Golf Club series and PGA Tour 2K21.

“In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery,” 2K president David Ismailer said in a statement. “We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA Tour 2K series as an Executive Director.”

The deal means that Woods will appear exclusively in PGA Tour 2K games (or any other 2K golf games), and he's also set to play "an active role" as executive producer and consultant on the series. On the flipside, 2K will partner with the TGR Foundation, a charitable organization founded by Woods to promote STEM teaching and college-access programs for underserved students.

2K hasn't officially announced the follow up to PGA Tour 21 yet, but with all this groundwork in place, it's safe to say many more are to come.