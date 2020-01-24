This printable Animal Crossing calendar lets you keep track of in-game birthdays

Nintendo has released a printable calendar for all 12 months of 2020 that keeps track of your fuzzy neighbors' birthdays.

Nobody likes when a friend forgets their birthday, not even the charming NPCs you'll live with in Animal Crossing: New Horizons . And with the official Animal Crossing calendar , you can be ready and on-time with a present for your favorite villager. The only downside is that these villagers can be rather picky about receiving gifts, and they'll shame you if you get them the wrong color. Sorry, Puddles, I'm not splashing out on an exotic dresser for your tent.

The calendar costs 80 platinum points, which you've more than likely already accrued just by using your Switch, and is available on the UK and US eShop. The PDF file includes 13 pages and can be printed on regular-old 8.5x11" paper, although Nintendo recommends cardstock for a more premium look.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The design is too cute, of course. Each month features a different pastel color theme with plenty of Tom Nooks, Isabelles, and even Resettis decorating the header. As you'll quickly find looking at the sample images, there are a lot of villagers and birthdays to keep track of.

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons nearly dawning, there are plenty of related things to indulge in, like the irresistible themed Switch Pro controller and official Animal Crossing manga.

