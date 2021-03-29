This photorealistic jungle made in Dreams looks like a PS6 game

A Dreams designer has created an incredibly photorealistic jungle environment that looks so real, it’s hard to believe it was created in a game.

The YouTube channel Bad Robo is responsible for these magnificent creations, and has designed several different areas of this jungle setting, including a waterfall city which looks as though it was taken right out of James Cameron’s Avatar . Take a look at this amazing creation below.

Closer to the river. Little thermo is left, so it's time for a sunny version. #MadeInDreams #DreamsPS4 Better quality https://t.co/fRHDEtjJKI pic.twitter.com/GilRoDOJiFMarch 28, 2020 See more

In the video, we get a glimpse of an ongoing creation, according to the designer themselves, which makes it feel like you’re walking through the Amazon Rainforest. From the clouds to the path, and even the river below. To dive even deeper into these worlds, fans of Bad Robo’s work can take a look at their VR work which was also created in Dreams.

What’s even more impressive about these designs is that according to a tweet from the creator, they were actually designed on a base PS4 console, not even the Pro model. As well as showing off their latest work, Bad Robo’s YouTube channel also has tutorials on how to develop in Dreams including guides on lighting, reflections, creating assets plus so much more.

Dreams was developed by Media Molecule in 2019 as a game design system that allows players to design their own interactive worlds and assets using Dream’s built-in tools and tutorials. This has led to several unique creations including the best-looking carpet we’ve ever seen , an indie God of War game, and even an unofficial Ratchet and Clank sequel . The amazing creations made in Dreams actually led to the creation of the Impy Awards , an awards ceremony to celebrate the Dreams community.