This Persona vinyl box set features 8.5 hours of music and colored vinyl "themed to each Persona"

Persona publisher Atlus is celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary with a $400 vinyl boxset of the franchise's iconic soundtrack.

Released in partnership with iam8bit , the colored vinyls – each of which is "themed to each Persona", of course – features eight and a half hours of "newly remastered" music.

While the vinyls are also available to buy separately – including the slipcase, should you fancy it – the full $400 box set comes with:

Limited Edition 15-Disc Box Set celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Persona series

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Featuring Over 8.5 Hours of Newly Remastered Music from Persona 1, 2 (Innocent Sin and Eternal Punishment), 3, 4 and 5

Coloured Vinyl Themed to Each Persona

Housed in an Elegant 25th Anniversary Slip Case

Includes Exclusive Sticker Sheets & Post Card Pack-ins Unique to Each Game

Music by Atlus Sound Team

Album Art by Drew Wise

"The Persona series is absolutely legendary, rife with a uniquely enveloping world and iconic characters, and the real treasure of the compendium is each game’s soundtrack," the box set's store description says .

"Rarely does a franchise embrace music with such care, and it’s because the Atlus Sound Team knows just how helpful good tunes can be to immersing you in the fantasy. To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Persona, iam8bit and Atlus have collaborated to honor the beloved series’ sounds with a deluxe box set like no other — a monumental 15-disc collection dating all the way back to the OG game from 1996.

"Every track has been freshly and painstakingly remastered just for this vinyl release, breathing new life into all of your familiar favorites," it adds. "With a whopping 8.5 hours of music, this is truly a journey through genre and time, ranging from Persona 1’s memorable dungeon themes and Persona 2’s head-bopping beats to Persona 3’s unique hip-hop stylings and Persona 4’s familiar retro-pop, crescendoing with Persona 5’s famous acid jazz."

As yet there's no confirmation of when the box set will be ready for preorders – the site only says "coming soon" – but we'll confirm just as soon as we know more (thanks, The Gamer).

ICYMI, the same leaker who – successfully, we now know – teased that a remaster of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was in development is hinting that Persona 3 Portable is getting a "multiplatform" remaster , too. Right now, they're not offering any further evidence to back up their claim – nor gives an idea of what, exactly, those "multiplatform" might be – but it's certainly a credible rumor given Atlus is in the midst of celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary.

Don't forget, the ultimate edition of the spinoff fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to PS4, PC, and Switch on March 10, 2022 , almost ten years to the day after its original release.