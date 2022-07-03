This new Destiny Lord Shaxx statue has "hand-painted features" and won't shout at you when you suck in Crucible

Gaming merchandiser Numskull has revealed that its next Destiny statue will be none other than Lord Shaxx.

Shaxx - who shouts at us in The Crucible regardless of whether we're losing or winning (I'm usually doing the former) - is a "highly detailed PVC and ABS replica" and has "hand-painted features for extra detail", standing 12 inches high.

He won't release until October, but you can pre-order him now (opens in new tab) for $110/£100, although prices and availability will differ depending upon the retailer you use and where you are in the world.

"Charismatic Crucible Handler and former Warlord, Lord Shaxx commands an audience with ease," Numskull explains on its official website. "With his booming presence, unwavering conviction, and reputation as a ferocious warrior, it's no wonder he's beloved among Destiny fans. We're proud to pay tribute to his brazen character with this epic statue!

"This high-quality collectible 12” statue features notable details fans will adore such as Lord Shaxx’s iconic helmet, signature armor color scheme, finely detailed fur pauldrons, and confident stance. For any Guardian, this statue is a must-have!"

Lord Shaxx is the sixth Destiny statue in Numskull's series, following similarly impressive replicas of The Stranger, The Drifter, Eris Morn, Cayde-6, and a gargantuan figurine of Savathûn, the Witch Queen.

