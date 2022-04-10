These new Kingdom Hearts 3 collectible figures are now ready to pre-order

As part of this weekend's celebration of all things Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix and Disney have revealed three new collectible Kingdom Hearts 3 action figures.

From Play Arts Kai, the figures of Sora, Riku, and Kairi come in two variations, one standard, and one deluxe. Sora and Riku's standard versions will set you back $190/€165, whilst their deluxe versions - which come with more accessories and weapons - are on sale for $210/€180. Kairi on the other hand will cost €175 and $200 for her standard and deluxe versions respectively.

All figure variations appear to come with a handy display stand, too, and are already available to pre-order right now (opens in new tab), so head on over to the Square Enix store serving your country if you'd like to know more or reserve one right away.

"In addition to the brushed-up modeling, [Sora] features the metallic crown motif necklace, which is eye catching," Square Enix says on its Sora listing. "The face parts are vividly colored and have detailed expressions. Includes alternate hand parts and Sora’s iconic “Kingdom Key” Keyblade.

(Image credit: Square Enix / Disney)

"Additionally, the Deluxe version comes with two extra face parts, one with a smiling face and the other with a battle face, as well as the Shooting Star and Ultima Weapon Keyblades, making this a luxurious set.

"This is a must-have item for fans who want to reenact various scenes from the game."

Did you know Kingdom Hearts 4 was officially announced (opens in new tab) at an event celebrating the series' 20th anniversary? Initially premiered to the attendees of the Kingdom Hearts 20th-anniversary celebration event in Japan, Square Enix has now publicly released the first Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer.

As Hope reported earlier today, the trailer has a darker and more serious tone than previous installments in the series. In a press release confirming the news, Square Enix said: "Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora’s well-known companions Donald and Goofy, in addition to the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting."