This new Animal Crossing: New Horizons footage will be the most wholesome 5 minutes of your life

Today's Nintendo Direct revealed a predictably adorable gameplay trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons , and it's five perfect minutes of fruit-picking, butterfly-catching, gallivanting fun. The trailer also breaks down some new additions to the Animal Crossing franchise, like the island's Resident Services building, crafting mechanics, and 8-player online multiplayer.

The Resident Services building is where you can buy tools and furniture. And while you're there, an environmentally friendly Tom Nook is offering to buy your "unwanted items" and weeds as part of the town's new "Island Cleanup Plan." Now if you skip a weekend and come back to the game, you'll likely be busy collecting weeds and turning them into sweet, sweet Bells.

Then there's the Nook Mileage Program, which is the only mileage program I've ever been interested in. Completing different activities, like greeting a certain number of residents, using your NookPhone, and catching a bunch of fish, can earn you Nook Miles which you can trade for special items and recipes.

As one would hope, the gameplay footage confirms that despite some new additions to the formula - like crafting and social aspects - the heart of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will remain familiar with the series, which means we'll all be fishing, catching bugs, and growing flowers in perfect harmony, rain or shine. Plus, with eight players allowed to play in online modes, you can spend time with your friends and family in the beautiful deserted islands of Animal Crossing: New Horizons instead of in the stupid real-life world.