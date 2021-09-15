This Minecraft user is building the entire Star Wars galaxy map

One Minecraft user is recreating the entire Star Wars galaxy in one open-world map.

Just below, you can check out a preview of the extensive work in Minecraft by Reddit user vistachess (thanks, PC Gamer). You can peruse through the workings of the user so far, to see their progress on recreating individual bits of the planets of Coruscant, original home of the Jedi order, and the dusty desert planet of Tatooine.

Right now, the user is focusing on entirely recreating these two planets in particular in Minecraft, before moving on to work on various other planets spread out across the vast reaches of the galaxy. You can see the areas like the Senate on Coruscant, and Mos Eisley and Jabba the Hutt's sail barge on the Tatooine maps, respectively.

If the Minecraft user really does want to recreate the entire Star Wars galaxy in one Minecraft world, then they've really got their work cut out for them. Recreating the likes of Mustafar, Bespin, Dagobah, Kamino, and other intricately detailed worlds around the galaxy won't be easy, and that's putting it lightly.

Regardless, this user is very much dedicated to their craft, and Minecraft players have really come together to wish them well on their venture, if the comments underneath the original Reddit post are anything to go by. Perhaps this final creation will be with us before the likes of The Elder Scrolls 6.

Minecraft cheats | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Play Minecraft for free | Minecraft enchanting | Minecraft House | Minecraft Nether update | Minecraft Netherite | Minecraft Netherite tools | Minecraft Netherite armor | Minecraft Respawn Anchor | How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to enchant axes in Minecraft