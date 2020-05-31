This is the most popular character in Apex Legends today

Since Apex Legends season 5 dropped we've seen a fair few changes across King's Canyon, but if you thought the recent nerfs and buffs have had an impact on the Legends we most like to play, think again – apparently, Wraith is still the game's most popular character.

According to DreamTeam.gg (thanks, Dexerto ), Wraith sports an impressive usage rate of 27 per cent, making her significantly more popular than any other Legend, including Pathfinder and Lifeline, who are second and third favourite respectively.

But whilst Wraith is selected 27 per cent of the time, Pathfinder has a usage rate of 10 per cent, and Lifeline 9 per cent.

(Image credit: Dreamteam.gg)

As yet there's no clue on how new girl Loba is doing – she's currently not included in the analysis – but as far as other newbies go, it's not looking good. While a lot of the OG characters are in regular rotation, Revenant – who touched down in season 4 – is one of the game's least popular Legend with a usage rate of just 4 per cent. Only Crypto fares less well, with a usage rate of just 3 per cent. Ouch.

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently opened a new studio in Vancouver, Canada to focus on the future of its hit free-to-play battle royale, but recently confirmed it isn't currently working on another Titanfall game. Players have been hungry for more mech-shooter action ever since Titanfall 2's undeserved flop, and Apex Legends, which uses many Titanfall weapons and systems to great effect, has only reinforced that.

The good news is that Zampella says a series revival hasn't been ruled out , and many other folks at Respawn would love to make it happen.

Alyssa recently wrote about her impressions of the game's recent changes, stating that while Apex Legends season 5 has ticked a lot of boxes, making necessary adjustments to characters, revamping the original map back into play, and adding a high-tier character in Loba, her "The Broken Ghost" Season Quest has been uninspired and, quite frankly, too easy .