This is the Baby Yoda Star Wars Battlefront 2 mod you've been looking for

The breakout star of The Mandalorian is now in Star Wars Battlefront 2 - that's right, Baby Yoda (aka the Child) has arrived.

Not officially, as the wrinkly green wonder is only available as a mod that replaces BB-8, but that doesn't take away from the joy of watching him float through a map, murdering Stormtroopers with impunity.

BB-8 was just recently added to Battlefront 2 as an offensive-type character in February of this year - an interesting addition as most Light-side heroes tend to be support characters. BB-8's offensive arsenal includes a shock prod for melee combat, a Cable Spin which can lasso enemies, and an ability that reveals the location of enemies. I'm telling you this so you can begin to picture Baby Yod cattle prodding Stormtroopers. And by the way, it's a fairly seamless skin, as Baby Yoda's carriage is rather spherical and floaty, not unlike BB-8 himself. BB-8's droid sounds are replaced by the Child's cooing, so good luck trying to play as him without being crippled with anxiety over his well-being.

The Baby Yoda skin, which is now available on Nexus Mods thanks to user nanobuds, initially began as a joke before its creator turned it into an epic add-on. Not that they're any stranger to great Battlefront mods, as they've also created a handful of damaged Darth Vader mods and a Clone Wars-era Darth Maul. However, it's safe to say this is the cutest mod they've created yet.