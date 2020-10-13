This gaming laptop is just £630 and could be the best Prime Day deal so far

It's a little rare to see genuinely good gaming laptop deals that take a great machine below the grand mark, but this offer from ASUS is absolutely astounding. You can get an ASUS TUF FX505 gaming laptop for just £630 and no you haven't read that wrong. This is undoubtedly one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on offer right now - I'm tempted and I don't even need a laptop! There are also two premium machines that are heavily discounted, but first, let's delve into the ASUS TUF FX505.

This laptop is the perfect all-rounder, ideal for anyone looking for something to work and play from. You'll be able to play most games, though perhaps not at the highest settings, thanks to the GTX 1650 graphics card and 8GB RAM (that you could upgrade easily if you're so inclined). It's also boasting a great i5 processor, and the crystal clear 1080p 60Hz display will have things running as smooth as butter. If you want to get in on the PC gaming action for the first time with games like Valorant, Counter-Strike, Football Manager, and Fortnite, you can't go wrong here.

That's not all from ASUS though. If you're after something a little beefier and have more cash to splash, take a look at the ROG Strix G532LWS. This has £300 off for Prime Day and is especially worthwhile for those who prefer framerates over anything else thanks to the staggering 300Hz display. This is backed up with a 2070 Super graphics card and 16GB of RAM, so you'll be running pretty much anything at 60fps+.

For an even bigger saving - though with a sizeable investment - the ROG Strix G732LXS has £800 off its usual RRP of £3,500. This is a massive saving if you've had your eye on something that would compete with the best gaming laptops for a while. With this, you're getting a 2080 Super, 300Hz display, i7-10875 processor, and a colossal 32GB of RAM. Plus the 1TB SSD means you've got storage for days. No matter which of these laptops you go for, ASUS is a reputable brand and these are some brill bargains.

