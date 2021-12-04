This $5 indie game bundle has 60+ games and benefits a wildlife protection charity

There's an indie game bundle available for just $5 that includes more than 60 games and, more importantly, benefits a charity dedicated to wildlife conservation.

You can snag the World Land Trust Bundle from itch.io until the promotion ends on December 10 at 7am PST / 10am EST. Among the highly acclaimed indies included in the bundle are Cloud Gardens, Coffee Talk, Samorost 2, Old Man's Journey, Hidden Folks, Daniel Mullins' The Hex, Ynglet, Mutazione, and A Good Snowman is Hard to Build. If you bought each game separately at their regular prices, you'd pay $480, so this really is a killer deal. You can pay more than $5 if you want, but that's the minimum contribution.

Of course, what sweetens it is the warm, fuzzy feeling you'll get knowing you're helping protect the Earth's most biologically significant and threatened habitats. The Plant Based Gaming project has teamed up with indie publisher Future Friends Games to coordinate with generous developers and direct 100% of sales to the World Land Trust (WLT) Action Fund, "which empowers them to react quickly whenever and wherever urgent conservation action is needed." Still not convinced? David Attenborough, AKA the man whose voice soothes you to sleep while you lazily watch nature documentaries, is a charity patron.

"A massive thank you to all game developers who have come forward to support us getting the bundle together, the generosity and willingness to be involved has been so very heartwarming," said Plant Based Gaming founder Kris Wingfield-Bennett. "With 100% of all proceeds going directly to the World Land Trust's Action Fund, everyone involved is playing an important part in saving our planet. All that is left is to donate <3."

Here are some of the best Switch indie games you can play right now.