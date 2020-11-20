This custom Mass Effect PS5 is the coolest console on the Citadel

One fan has customized their own Mass Effect PS5 , and it just might be the sexiest next-gen console out there.

Redditor u/Thirteenera wasted no time getting this console in tip-top Spectre shape. They wrote, "Received PS5 yesterday. Instead of playing games like a normal person, spent most of the day mask-taping and airbrushing it..Love the result though!"

The custom PS5 sports Commander Shepherd's default N7 armor, complete with red and white stripes and the N7 logo, which represents the highest designation in the Interplanetary Combatives Academy. The matte black finish across the console looks incredible, and is a far cry from the bright white PS5 finish. Not gonna lie, this console has me wishing I didn't lose my BlackMilk N7 leggings…

Hopefully u/Thirteenera will be able to enjoy the Mass Effect remake trilogy on their PS5 as soon as it debuts in spring 2021. While the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is technically for current-gen consoles, it'll get targeted enhancements for both PS5 and Xbox Series X. It'll also include updated graphics, every DLC from all three games, and promo weapons, armors and packs.

"For many months now, our team at BioWare has been hard at work updating the textures, shaders, models, effects, and technical features of three enormous games. Our goal was not to remake or reimagine the original games, but to modernize the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form," wrote Casey Hudson on the Bioware blog .

BRB, staring at this custom PS5 until spring 2021.