Third Marvel Voices anthology spotlights Nnedi Okorafor, Ho Che Anderson, Tochi Onyebuchi, more

With the second Marvel's Voices anthology due out this week, the publisher has announced a third coming in 2021 subtitled Legacy. Announced via Syfy Wire, the Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 anthology will include new work from Ho Che Anderson, Nnedi Okorafor, Tochi Onyebuchi, Danny Lore, Stephanie Williams, Sean Hill, Valentine De Landro, Ken Lashley, Chris Allen, and more.

Marvel's Voices started as a Marvel podcast hosted by Roché, spotlighting comic creators from marginalized communities. The podcast spun off into the first comic anthology in February 2020 spotlighting creators and characters of African descent, and this week's Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices features creators and characters of Indigenous descent.

Marvel's Voices: Legacy appears to have an even more diverse focus, spotlighting creators and characters from various marginalized communities.

(Image credit: Taurin Clarke/Jesus Aburtov (Marvel Comics))

"We have amazing talent who are contributing. We have such a terrific lineup, and I have high hopes that the stories we see here will be just the beginning," says the book's editor Sarah Brunstad. "The original Marvel's Voices one-shot that Chris Robinson and Angélique Roché put together back in February (which Marvel is re-releasing on Wednesday) was such an exciting tour of the Marvel Universe, both of its characters and its creators — we're aiming to do the same with this one!"

It has been confirmed that one of the stories will be about Spectrum, a.k.a. Monica Rambeau. That story will be written by Stephanie Williams, with an artist to be announced.

"With each one of the stories created, we have a chance to see the unique perspectives of all the creatives involved, and in many ways, the impact of the over 80-year legacy of the Marvel Universe and its characters on writers and artists of color," Roché said in the announcement. "That is the beauty of Marvel's Voices, it strives to bring to the forefront the unique experiences and perspectives of diverse communities through the lens of — and our shared love of — the Marvel Universe."

Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 goes on sale in February 2021. Look for Marvel's full February 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

