There's a "super, super scary" Resident Evil movie in the works

Resident Evil movies haven't been scary for a long time, if they ever were at all, but the director of an in-development Resident Evil reboot says that's all about to change. Johannes Roberts, responsible for 47 Meters Down and The Strangers: Prey at Night, told Screen Rant that his own film adaptation of the Resident Evil franchise will be "super, super scary" and more faithful to the games. I'm listening.

“We are in active development of that at the moment. I pitched them a take, and they really loved it. So, we are just gearing up on that as we speak, really. I’m in the office all the time there. So, yeah, it’s great. It’s gonna be super scary. It’s super, super scary. And it’s just getting back to the roots of the game. I think, at the moment, I’m not really allowed to say much more than that. But it’s gonna be a lot of fun."

The Resident Evil movies, starring Milla Jovovich, practically exist in a separate pop-culture hemisphere from their sourcework, Capcom's series of survival horror video games. Whereas the Resident Evil games are popular for their tension-crafting and survival mechanics (except for maybe 5 and 6), the film franchise is known for its over-the-top action sequences and Jovovich's enchanting acrobatics.

Roberts' phrasing of the next Resident Evil film as being tonally closer to the games points to a new, more horror-focused direction for the franchise in film. And personally, I'm 100% here for it.