The Witcher season 3 has already been written

Scripts for the third season of Netflix's The Witcher have already been written, but the creative process is apparently "just starting."

This is according to the series' showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who spoke with our pals at TechRadar during The Witcher Season 2 press junket.

"Actually, this is our last week [December 3] in the writers' room," Hissrich said. "We're almost done with the scripting phase, and it's amazing. I'm really thrilled with how the season is shaping up because it's based on my favorite book in the saga, which is The Time of Contempt."

Now that the scripts are finished, Hissrich says it's time to assemble the creative team behind the scenes and bring back the actors returning for a third season. She also suggests the third season of the show will be the biggest yet.

"I feel like seasons 1 and 2 have been laying the playing field for everything huge that's about to happen," said Hissrich. "But the creative process is now really just starting. We have the scripts, and now we'll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it's the perfect season."

The Witcher season 2 is available now on Netflix. Read our review here and check out our own extensive chat with Henry Cavill, the cast, and Hissrich herself, where we talk about the creative process, navigating feedback from book fans, and what's next for Geralt.

