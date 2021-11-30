The Witcher season 2 trailer is all about Geralt and Yennefer

A new trailer for The Witcher's second season focuses on the fraught relationship between Geralt and Yennefer, and the one wish that altered both their fates.

"It's real, Yen.""How can we ever know?"See how one wish changed the course of two lives. #TheWitcher Season 2 premieres December 17. pic.twitter.com/vWQYCFDF8WNovember 30, 2021 See more

The trailer shows off some new footage from The Witcher season 2 , which is set to debut on Netflix on December 17. While we saw a whole lot of Geralt being a loner monster slayer in the first season, we know this sophomore season is set to show him in a new light, at the center of a web of relationships which he can't always serve all at once. In fact, Yennefer is the only one who gets a big action scene, sending out a massive spray of flames from her hands to engulf an entire forest as she cries blood. You know, sorceress stuff.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently told us about how Geralt's place in the world will feel different in this second season: while he actively avoided connections before, thinking they'd weaken him, that isn't an option any longer.

"In season two, we throw all of those connections at him. To me, the most exciting thing is seeing this solitary guy learn to become a father. Seeing what he thought he would be good at, and what he thought would be easy, and how that’s challenged… For Geralt, it’s about finding surprising levels of warmth and empathy that I think all of us know were there."