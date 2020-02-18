The Witcher season 2 has reportedly cast a Game of Thrones actor as Nivellen

The Witcher season 2 cast has expanded again. Following initial claims that Kristofer Hivju could appear in the Netflix series, Redanian Intelligence now reports that the Game of Thrones actor – who played Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO shows – is a confirmed member of the season 2 cast.

The report says that Hivju will portray Nivellen, who appeared in Andrzej Sapkowski's short story “A Grain of Truth”. The alleged confirmation comes via a cast sheet and describes the character – codenamed “Nigel” by the production team – as a "charismatic, witty, and funny man" from an aristocratic family.

In the original story, Nivellen is a cursed man who has beastly powers and lives in a secluded manor house – think the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

The initial reports came after director Stephen Surjik accidentally announced the casting on Instagram. In a now-deleted post, Surjik wrote that they were scouting locations for The Witcher season 2, and tagged Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Hivju. While social media activity is not always a definitive barometer of what’s happening next, it was certainly enough to get fans excited.

In other The Witcher casting news, Peaky Blinders actor Paul Bullion is reportedly set to play Lambert, while Yasen Atour will portray Coen.

