The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, but only for new buyers

Following the abrupt closure of Telltale Games and the subsequent resurrection of its Walking Dead series by Skybound Games, the third episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season is now scheduled to release on January 15, 2019. As Skybound recently announced , episodes three and four of The Final Season will be exclusive to the newly launched Epic Games Store - unless you've already purchased them elsewhere.

As Clementine voice actor Melissa Hutchison explains in the video above, players who previously bought The Final Season on Steam, or on console, will be able to download episodes three and four directly from their original storefront. If you haven't purchased the final season yet and need to make the jump to the Epic Games Store, you'll be heartened to know that your save file and the narrative decisions attached to it will transfer over.

"We’re excited to work together on their latest transformative event with the launch of the Epic Games Store," a joint statement from Skybound CEO Ian Howe and president Dan Murray reads. "Epic stepped up to the plate immediately to work with us in order to bring the original team back together and ensure fans will receive the completed season of Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season."

Unfortunately, as Hutchison explained, only 40 of the 275 employees affected by Telltale's closure were able to return to finish The Final Season at Skybound. And that doesn't change the fact that nearly 300 game developers were abruptly laid off without severance, many of them living in one of the most expensive states in the US.