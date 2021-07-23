The Walking Dead movies update: the trilogy of Rick Grimes films are "still alive"

The Walking Dead movies exploded on to the scene with a surprise announcement in 2018 – which feels like a lifetime ago. Since then, we've had a cryptic teaser at ComicCon 2019 and a sprinkling of updates. But the radio silence can be worrying, especially in an industry currently punctuated by delays and production pushbacks.

Fear not, Walking Dead fans: franchise veteran Greg Nicotero, responsible for the incredible makeup and practical effects on the AMC series, has given a further update to ComicBook.com – and confirmed they're still in the works.

"I wish I knew, and I wish I could say [when it's happening]. I've read a variety of drafts of the scripts over the last few months. They're really making sure that they get it right," Nicotero said, while also confirming it's "still alive."

That echoes recent comments made by lead Andrew Lincoln, to sister publication SFX magazine earlier this year. Things will, at some point, get moving.

"I'm not filming at the moment," Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes for nine seasons before departing in an explosive farewell, said at the time. "I'm still very much in lockdown. We're very excited about how, at the first available opportunity, we're going to go into production."

Lincoln also confirmed he's signed on to appear in more than one Walking Dead movie but they "need to get the first one absolutely right and that's why it's taken longer than we anticipated – and obviously with the pandemic."

Back on TV, meanwhile, The Walking Dead is gearing up for its final season. 24 episodes will air across 2021 and 2022, beginning in August. Over in the UK, each new episode will be available on Disney Plus as part of its Star service.

A handful of spinoffs are also confirmed to be in the works. Tales of The Walking Dead will be "an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences." Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus are also returning for a Carol and Daryl series.

For more from Disney Plus, check out the best movies on Disney Plus right now.