The Star Wars Obi-Wan movie is reportedly legit – read the leaked plot synopsis here, younglings

It’s been a long, long time since we’ve seen Obi-Wan in the flesh – but we might not have to wait much longer. The wheels are turning and beards are being silently stroked as the Star Wars Obi-Wan movie inches ever closer to reality. Nope, Ewan McGregor hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we’ve got the next best thing: a leaked synopsis and potential confirmation of a director.

TMZ have the scoop on the Obi-Wan movie, working title ‘Joshua Tree’ and, while it doesn’t seem too official in its wording (just wait and see what Obi-Wan’s been getting up to…), it all seems fairly legit. Hopefully, confirmation from Lucasfilm is just around the corner once Solo: A Star Wars Story is out.

‘Obi-Wan is on Tatooine being an elusive hermit and stuff,’ begins the leaked synopsis. ‘But secretly watches over an infant Luke Skywalker, whom he delivered to his uncle, Owen. Tensions between the local farmers and a tribe of Sand People -- headed by a ruthless war chief -- eventually brings Obi outta hiding ... and into Jedi kickass mode. Scene.’

Sounds good, right? Although I’m wondering whether Obi-Wan kicking sand people heads in wouldn’t make him more than a little inconspicuous to the locals pre-A New Hope. I guess Tatooine is a big planet.

There’s also a director in place. Best Director nominee Stephen Daldry – who recently counts The Crown among his directing resume – is apparently attached to the project.

That’s not all! The production is listed as starting next spring so, realistically, a 2020 Christmas release date isn’t out of the question. That continues the tradition of a new Star Wars movie every year until the end of time, too.

