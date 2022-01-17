The Sims 4 job listing hints at cinematic storytelling in the future

EA is looking for a storyboard artist to work on The Sims 4

The Sims 4 storyboard artist job listing hints at potential cinematic storytelling heading to the game in the future. 

As spotted by Sims Community, the official EA Careers website is currently hiring for a storyboard artist to work at its Maxis Studio - developer of The Sims 4. A quick look at the job listing shows that the position is no longer available, but the job description is still available to view. 

What’s interesting about this job listing is that the successful applicant will be responsible for helping the studio to "visualize our designs, gameplay experiences, and technology solutions through animatics and storytelling." This, as pointed out by Sims Community, makes it sound as if The Sims 4 is getting some kind of cinematic storytelling - potentially cutscenes - in an update sometime soon. 

Some of the scenarios that EA wants to see from successful applicants include: "a conversation between multiple characters", "a dinner sequence involving an extended family”, and "a lively sidewalk scene outside a store."

This new inclusion hasn’t been officially announced by Maxis or EA and is currently just speculation, but that doesn’t stop us from getting excited about the future of The Sims 4 as well as any future simulation games the studio may be developing. 

New content for The Sims 4 is still constantly being rolled out, with one of the more exciting drops recently being the reveal of The Sims 4 Scenarios - a series of goal-based story missions that will reward players for completing them - as well as the ongoing The Sims 4 kits, which are periodically sent out to players every few months with new items included in each mini download. 

