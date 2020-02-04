The PS5 reveal event and pre-orders will actually be in March, leaker claims

A PS5 leaker with a decent track record for calling details early is saying that you'll be able to get your pre-order in for Sony's new console starting in March.

Why March? According to the leaker, that's because it's going to follow the console's official reveal - and that the current crop of rumors floating around a PS5 February reveal event are inaccurate. The leaker, who goes by PSErebus on Twitter, accurately called the original release date for The Last of Us 2 before it was delayed. The same account later claimed that PS5 would come out on November 20, 2020 , for a price of $499. Sony itself says the final price for the console is still yet to be determined , however none of the allegedly leaked details have been disproven yet.

This account exactly FIVE hours laterIf you wanna stack it up man you gotta work for it. Pre orders for PlayStation 5 begin in MarchThe rest of the worldThis means PlayStation 5 event is in February pic.twitter.com/rYJigtPAwwJanuary 31, 2020

PSErebus first claimed back in December that pre-orders for Sony's next-gen system would open in March. They recently put that information forward again, along with other details, such as a claim that PlayStation 5 will be fully backwards compatible with all previous PlayStation generations - something Sony hasn't pulled off since the original launch models of PS3.

While Sony has revealed a few key details about PS5 so far, including the PS5 logo , official information about the console is still sparse. That policy has created a nutrient-rich environment for leaks and rumors of all kinds, and while this specific source at least has a bit of a track record, it's always worth keeping in mind that nothing is official until Sony says it's official. That goes double for anonymous accounts that show up on Twitter - making a correct call here or there doesn't mean it definitely has insider knowledge.

We're keeping our eyes peeled for any official PS5 news as it comes, and we'll let you know as soon as we spot anything. That goes for whether the big reveal event happens to come in February, or March, or even if Sony just decides to drop the console straight onto store shelves, sight unseen.