The print edition of the new Edge features a spectacular animated 3D cover

The new issue of Edge is on sale now – and it’s a little bit special. For the first time in the magazine’s 27-year history, this edition features a full-page animated 3D lenticular cover, to showcase brain-bending sci-fi shooter Lemnis Gate.

Lemnis Gate centres on an innovative time-loop mechanic where you play five 25-second turns on the same map, your previous selves becoming “ghosts” if shot, and returning to corporeal form should you take out their killer. It’s a concept reflected in Edge’s cover, which segues between states depending on the angle at which it’s viewed. (To get a better idea of how it works, take a look at it in motion.)

Inside Edge 358

(Image credit: Future)

In our extensive cover story, we go hands-on with the game and also talk to the team at Ratloop Games Canada about the process of creating a turn-based shooter. The result is a game that effectively allows you to co-op with yourself, rewarding strategic thinking as much as it does twitch reflexes.

(Image credit: Future)

This issue’s preview section is led by Last Stop, a daringly different sci-fi anthology from the makers of Virginia, and followed by The Magnificent Trufflepigs, which blends Firewatch with Detectorists to create a treasure hunt with a difference. Further Hype highlights include acrobatic FPS Severed Steel, GTA2 spiritual successor Glitchpunk, and Drinkbox’s shape-shifting action-RPG Nobody Saves The World.

(Image credit: Future)

In features, we take a deep dive into the MiSTer scene, talking to the people striving to emulate vintage games with a keen emphasis on authenticity. We also look at how social stealth has found a new home beyond the likes of Assassin’s Creed as the indie scene picks up the baton.

Elsewhere, we talk to Dotemu about the making of Streets Of Rage 4, its first-rate revival of the side-scrolling beat-’em-up, while in Time Extend we dig deep into Slay The Spire – after 1,200 hours, what really makes MegaCrit’s outstanding deck-builder tick? And we hear from Team Ninja’s Yosuke Hayashi and Fumihiko Yasuda in our latest Studio Profile, as they tell us about the ambitious plans of the team behind Ninja Gaiden and Nioh.

(Image credit: Future)

A Square Enix double-header opens our Play section, as we run the rule over Outriders and Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139… before examining Hazelight’s imaginative co-op adventure It Takes Two and another fine deck-building RPG in the form of Whatboy Games’ Trials Of Fire. Paradise Lost, Evil Genius 2, Before Your Eyes, Gnosia and Say No! More also get the review treatment, along with Balan Wonderworld.

Edge 358 is in UK shops now, and can also be ordered for delivery via Magazines Direct. To buy the issue digitally, head to Apple’s App Store or PocketMags.