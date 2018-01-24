The PC Gamer Weekender is gathering the greatest in strategy gaming under one roof

As the name might suggest, the PC Gamer Weekender is all about celebrating the best in PC gaming. What better way to do that than gorging yourself on strategy games and crushing your enemies (friends) under your heel? Then maybe checking out the merch and getting a coffee because holy hell was that an early train to get here...

Aaanyway, one of the things you’ll find at the show is a collection of some of the greatest strategy games of all time, all playable on top spec super PCs. The selection covers everything from the trenches of World War 2 with Company of Heroes 2, to the deep recesses of galactic politics with Endless Space 2.

And no strategy collection would be complete without Warhammer, which is why there’ll be Total War: Warhammer, Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 3, and Rise of the Tomb Kings, the latest expansion for Total War: Warhammer 2. That means you get both ends of the Warhammer spectrum from warriors, monsters and magic furiously clashing, right through to space age fights for the purity of the universe using tanks and chainswords

These games, and many others, will be joined at the PC Gamer Weekender by new reveals, famous speakers, and all sorts of booths to check out all. It’s being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site , and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news.