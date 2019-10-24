The Outer Worlds Targeting Module: Should you give it to Graham or Sanjar?

There's a number of pivotal decisions you need to make during the main quest in The Outer Worlds, and one of them comes at the end of the Radio Free Monarch quest, and ties into the Canid's Cradle quest. After you fix the radio for Hiram and the cutscene with the ship comes crashing down, you need to retrieve the targeting module. You're then faced with a decision; do you help Graham and the Iconoclasts, or Sanjar and Monarch Stellar Industries?

Warning: spoilers below for a quest mid-way through the game!

How to get the best ending

In order to get the best ending for the Canid's Cradle quest, there's something you need to have discovered first. If you found the evidence of Graham being responsible for the Amber Heights massacre in the past, you're able to speak with Zora about it and confront Graham. If not, you can keep Graham as leader of the Iconoclasts. Either way, if your speech skills are high enough, you can convince the Iconoclasts to negotiate with MSI, as long as you can convince Sanjar to do the same thing.

If you can convince both parties to agree to negotiate, head to the church just outside of Stellar Bay and oversee the negotiation. Doing this can ensure you maintain peace between both parties, and a number of the Iconoclasts can move into Stellar Bay.

Giving the Targeting Module to Sanjar or Graham/Zora

If you decide to give the module to one or the other, your reputation will soar to revered with the faction you pick, but you'll be hated by the other because you have to murder basically their entire faction. In the case of Sanjar, you'll also receive the MSI Saltuna Searer; a unique plasma flamethrower, while Graham will give you The Good Word, a unique light machine gun. Persuading both factions to get along is – as you'd expect – the optimal outcome, but if you really dislike either MSI or the Iconoclasts, now you know what the rewards are. You'll also get either faction's help during the final mission, and if you make them negotiate, they'll both help you out!

