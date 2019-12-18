The Outer Worlds companions: All the allies you can enlist to accompany you on your journey

There are six different The Outer Worlds companions you can find and ask to join you as you travel through space. Each one comes with their own backstory, quest and more importantly buffs and abilities you can benefit from when they join your party.

You can only take two with you at a time though, with the rest waiting on the ship as you adventure. That means knowing who's best for what situation is almost more important where to actually find them (most stumble into your path as you explore anyway).

So, if you want to staff up The Unreliable, and know who to take when, here are all of The Outer Worlds companions and where to find them.

Parvati

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The first companion you can get in The Outer Worlds is Parvati, who you'll find in Edgewater on Terra-2. The first time you head up to speak with Reed Tobson as part of the main quest, Parvati is in a debate with Tobson about fixing something before your arrival interrupts them. Listen to what Tobson has to say and Parvati will offer to accompany you, at which point you can accept or decline.

Skills

Persuade

Lockpick

Engineering

Ability

Overload: Parvati slams down her hammer creating a blast wave that shocks enemies and stuns automechanicals [Outer World's name for robots].

Vicar Max

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Vicar Max is the head of the church in Edgewater, and he wants you to help him find a book. Once you've got Parvati in your party (which is a very satisfying rhyme), the two will have an interesting conversation, and you can decide whether to bring Vicar Max along for the ride or not.

Skills

Intimidate

Hack

Science

Ability

Trickshot: Max examines and evaluates his target and spiritually enlightens them with a blast from his shotgun.

Sam

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Sam is a friendly janitor robot you can find already aboard The Unreliable on the top floor, inside a small closet. Interacting with the sleeping automechanical will lead you on the quest called The Cleaning Machine, in which you have to find an Acid Steeper to get Sam up and running again.

Skills

Intimidate

Hack

Science

Ability

Decontaminate: Sam jumps in the air and slams down near his target spewing out caustic cleaning fluids all around to get out those really tough stains.

Felix

(Image credit: Microsoft)

When you dock at the Groundbreaker for the first time, the first group of people you'll come across include Felix arguing with a Corporate Trooper outside of Customs. Speak with him and he'll eventually apologise for taking up your time, so venture into Groundbreaker and carry on with your exploration. When you go past him again, enter conversation and you'll be able to acquire his services.

Skills

Persuade

Sneak

Lockpick

Ability

Dropkick: Felix charges his target, leaps into the air and slams into the target with both feet.

Ellie

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Inside Groundbreaker, you'll find the Medbay. This is where you can find Ellie arguing with one Dr. Mfuru about a patient, Jessie, and how Ellie wants to be able to see her but she isn't permitted into the quarantined zone. As you'd expect, you can offer to sort out Ellie's problem for her, which you need to do by acquiring a Mardet ID cartridge and disguising yourself in the restricted area. Complete the quest, which also involves speaking with Udom Bedford, and you'll be able to have Ellie tag along when finished.

Skills

Lie

Medical

Engineering

Ability

Quick Draw: Ellie quickly draws her pistol and fires off a series of precision shots at her target.

Nyoka

(Image credit: Microsoft)

When you eventually make it to Monarch, you can grab the sixth and final companion, Nyoka. She's inside the bar directly in front of you when you descend from the landing pad in Stellar Bay, and speaking to her sends you on a quest to get some pills for her. Return with the "medicine" she requires and she'll be your tour guide on Monarch, then follow you wherever else you go.

Skills

Lie

Sneak

Medical

Ability

Barrage: Nyoka uses her personally modified LMG to deal damage to her target and set enemies near it ablaze.