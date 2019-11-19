The Outer Worlds build guide: Best perks, attributes, skills, and stats to choose

A good The Outer Worlds build relies on a lot of things. The best Outer World perks are a good thing to know, but there are also six different attributes to choose from, seven sets of skills, and an aptitude to pick all. So there's a lot to balence. The Outer Worlds is a long, 20+ hour RPG, so you're going to want to pick make the best build you possibly can, depending on your playstyle. Here are some of the best Outer Worlds attributes, skills, perks, and more.

Best Outer Worlds attributes

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Attributes are the first thing on the menu, and there's six to choose from. It's tough to say exactly what the best attributes are because it all boils down to personal preference, so here's an explanation of what skills each attribute affects and the additional bonus from each:

Strength

-1-Handed Melee

-2-Handed Melee

-Heavy Weapons

-Block

-Inspiration

-Intimidate

Bonus: Melee Damage and Carrying Capacity

Dexterity

-1-Handed Melee

-Handguns

-Dodge

-Block

-Sneak

-Lockpick

Bonus: Melee Weapon Attack Speed and Ranged Weapon Reload Speed

Intelligence

-Long Guns

-Persuade

-Hack

-Medical

-Science

-Determination

Bonus: Critical Damage

Perception

-Handguns

-Long Guns

-Heavy Weapons

-Dodge

-Lockpick

-Engineering

Bonus: Extra Headshot/Weakspot Damage

Charm

-Persuade

-Lie

-Intimidate

-Hack

-Science

-Inspiration

Bonus: Companion Ability Refresh, Positive & Negative Faction Reputation Reactions

Temperament

-2-Handed Melee

-Lie

-Sneak

-Medical

-Engineering

-Determination

Bonus: Health Regeneration per Second

Best Outer Worlds skills

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Outer Worlds excels when it comes to story, dialogue, and conversation choices. While you can play as a violent, murderous madman with buffs to skills like Long Guns, Heavy Weapons, and 1/2-Handed Melee, the combat mechanics aren't the most refined or polished. Playing as a smooth talker with the ability to deceive and break into anywhere is something you can have some serious fun with in The Outer Worlds. With that said, here are my favourite skills to buff up as high as possible:

Dialog: Persuade/Lie/Intimidate

Conversational skill checks are found in most chats you'll have with named NPCs, so if you want to talk your way out of any situation, this is a crucial one to invest in. All three of Persuade, Lie, and Intimidate show up frequently, so unless you're vehemently against the idea of lying to someone or intimidating them, I recommend investing in all three.

Long Guns

Under the Ranged category is where you'll find Long Guns, and this encapsulates most of the The Outer Worlds best weapons. Assault Rifles, Shotguns, Snipers and more are all classed as Long Guns, so invest in this to be adept with most of the powerful guns in the game.

Stealth: Sneak/Hack/Lockpick

Putting points into all three Stealth skills is required in order to explore as much of the world as possible, because there's a considerable amount of loot and secrets hidden behind locked doors and terminals. If you are aiming to talk your way out of situations rather than killing things, Sneak will be extra useful too, as having this high reduces the distance you can be detected by a considerable distance. You can also pickpocket humans when you get it up to 40, so it's more than worth it.

Science

Another skill check I found to pop up quite frequently was Science, which also provides you with the ability to tinker at workbenches. This means you can spend credits on improving the quality of your weapons and armour, and if you want to make sure you can pass almost every skill check in the game, you'll want to put some points into Science.

Leadership: Inspiration/Determination

Finally, unless you're running as a lone wanderer, you're going to want points in Inspiration and Determination in order to keep your companions alive. The former lets you use companion abilities while the latter means your inhaler also heals your pals in the midst of battle.

Best Outer Worlds perks

(Image credit: Microsoft)

When you start leveling up, you'll be able to choose from three tiers of perks. You unlock a perk point every other level, and to unlock the next tier, you need to have picked five from the last tier, for a total of 15 perks when you hit level 30 (excluding any extras from flaws). Here's my top picks for perks and what they do:

Tier 1

Toughness: +50% base health

Depending on the difficulty you're playing on, you may need the +50% base health. Hard difficulty isn't particularly tough, but the standard amount of health isn't much, so a +50% increase is very useful.

Slow The World: +25% Tactical Time Dilation Meter Max

Tactical Time Dilation is the slow-mo mode you can enable in combat, and if you don't choose Slow The World, it's over very quickly.

Traveler: Unlock the ability to Fast Travel when Encumbered

It's easy to become encumbered in The Outer Worlds when you're looting everything possible, so the Traveler perk makes your life much easier so you can fast travel to a vendor and sell your excess junk.

Cheetah: +20% Sprint Speed

You're quite slow if you walk everywhere, so grab Cheetah and sprint through towns to speed up the game.

High Maintenance: -25% Weapon/Armor Durability Loss

When you come across a weapon you're particularly fond of, having High Maintenance will mean you can use it for longer before having to repair it.

Tier 2

Weird Science: +50% Science Weapon Damage

The Outer Worlds Science Weapons are unique guns found throughout the Weapons from the Void quest like the Shrink Ray and Gloop Gun, but without Weird Science, they're not very powerful at all.

Tag Team: +25% Chance to reset a Companion Ability cooldown when using the other Companion's Ability

Companion abilities are huge in this game, so every time you use one, Tag Team has a 25% chance of resetting the other one. Of course, this isn't useful if you don't have two companions with you.

Soliloquy: +10 Dialog Skills when you have no Companions in your party

On the other hand, if you're playing as a lone wanderer, take Soliloquy to get a bonus to all Dialog skills.

The Collector: +5m Interactable Highlight Range for objects around you without looking directly at them

This is a small quality of life improvement: all objects you can interact with will be highlighted from five metres further away with The Collector.

Scanner: +20% Bonus to Extra Headshot/Weakspot Damage when using Tactical Time Dilation

Tactical Time Dilation is crucial in tough combat situations, so the ability to deal 20% extra damage to weak spots is very useful indeed.

Tier 3

Wild Science: +50% Science Weapon Damage

Just like Weird Science, Wild Science will stack even further and make the Science Weapons the best weapons in the entire game.

Don't Go Dyin' On Me!: Revive Companions to 25% Health when using the Inhaler

Companions tend to go down impressively easily on the higher difficulties, so Don't Go Dyin' On Me revives them to 25% health whenever you use the Inhaler. Handy.

Super Pack Mule: +100kg Carrying Capacity

The standard Pack Mule perk in Tier 1 only gives +50kg, so since Super Pack Mule is +100kg, I'd recommend skipping the first perk and just going for the second one. Unless you're a hoarder, in which case both are useful.

Armor Master: +10% Armor Rating Bonus and +100% Skill Bonus from any armor you wear

You'll pretty much always be wearing armor in The Outer Worlds – unless you're doing a nude – so Armor Master is a great perk to choose for some serious buffs.

Confidence: Your next attack after killing an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Hit

Critical hits are the way forward in this game because of the extra damage, so when combined with Scanner, you'll be dealing impressive damage throughout.