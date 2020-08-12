The Other History of the DC Universe title by John Ridley gets new release date and artists

The Other History of the DC Universe, the long-awaited mature-readers limited series by John Ridley, is back on schedule, but with a completely new art team.

(Image credit: Giuseppe “Cammo” Camuncoli/Marco Mastrazzo (DC/Black Label))

Originally announced in 2018 for a debut later that year, the five-issue The Other History of the DC Universe is now set to debut November 24, with new issues released every other month.

'Cammo' Camuncoli, Andrea Cucchi, and José Villarrubia will illustrate the series now, replacing the originally-announced Alex Dos Diaz.

What is staying the same is the focus: Black Lightning and other DC heroes of color sharing their perspective on iconic moments in DC history. This series comes one month after the planned end of DC's Batman and the Outsiders ongoing series starring Black Lightning.

"This five-issue series reframes iconic moments from DC history, exploring them through the eyes of DC Super Heroes representing traditionally disenfranchised groups," reads DC's description of the series. "The series centers around the perspectives of Jefferson Pierce, a.k.a. Black Lightning; his daughter Anissa, also known as Thunder; Mal Duncan (Herald) and his wife, Karen Beecher (Bumblebee); Renee Montoya (the Question); and Tatsu Yamashiro (Katana)."

DC frames this as the "true history" of its superhero universe, but its unclear if this will be a retcon of previous events or more about new perspectives.

"Following the American Way sequel, I was eager to tell a different story in the DC Universe, one that spotlights heroes who operate outside the prevailing culture," Ridley says in a press release. "Considering the events of the last few months, I don't think there has been a more urgent need to see the world through a variety of lenses and perspectives.

The originally-solicited cover to #1 (Image credit: Alex Dos Diaz (DC/Black Label))

While Ridley doesn't address the replacement of original series artist Alex Dos Diaz, he says that the new art team has put "years of work" into this series.

"I am deeply appreciative of DC, Cammo, and Andrea, and to all the artisans who have literally put years of work into these stories," he continues. "I am so enthusiastic for the opportunity to share this series with both the longtime fans of the DCU and a new generation of readers who I hope will feel invited and encouraged to join in."

Camuncoli (with Marco Mastrazzo) and Jamal Campbell are set to draw covers for the series.

(Image credit: Jamal Campbell (DC/Black Label))

Ridley's screenplay for the 2013 film 12 Years a Slave won him an Academy Award, and he has gone on to create the TV series American Crime. The Milwaukee-born writer made his comics debut in 2004 on DC's The Authority, and went on to create an original superhero series The American Way for the publisher. In 2018, Blumhouse Productions optioned that for a film which Ridley would write and direct.

The Other History of the DC Universe #1 (of 5) will go on sale on November 24. Look for DC's full November 2020 solicitations later this month.