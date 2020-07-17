Batgirl, Batman and the Outsiders, and Justice League Odyssey set to end in October, DC confirms

Ongoing titles Batgirl, Batman and the Outsiders, and Justice League Odyssey are set to end in October, DC has confirmed.

The three titles were confirmed as ending in DC's just-released October 2020 solicitations, with two of the series - Batgirl #50 and Justice Odyssey #25 - ending on 'milestone' issue numbers in comics parlance.

(Image credit: Joshua Middleton (DC))

"All good things must come to an end, as we wrap up this run of Batgirl with one final oversized celebratory issue!," reads DC's solicitation for October 27's Batgirl #50. "In the aftermath of 'The Joker War,' Gotham is left in pieces that need to be picked up by Barbara and Alejo’s team—but is Gotham a city worth saving anymore, and how much longer does our girl have it in her to keeping fighting for it as Batgirl? Then, if Barbara is to ever give her relationship with Jason a chance, she knows she has to face him and finally make amends with the act that crippled him."

Series writer Cecil Castellucci will close out this volume of Batgirl with a 48-page story, joined by artists Emanuela Lupacchino, Marguerite Sauvage, and Aneke. Joshua Middleton has drawn a stunning cover for the finale, with a variant drawn by Terry and Rachel Dodson.

(Image credit: Tyler Kirkham (DC))

Meanwhile, Bryan Hill and Dexter Soy's Batman and the Outsiders run - which sprung out of Hill's brief Detective Comics arc - will end October 13 with issue #17.

"The war with Ra's al Ghul reaches its end, and none of the Outsiders will ever be the same," that issue's solicitation reads. "And none of them might ever be a team again! Did Batman choose the wrong allies to assemble to fight Ra's? Or did those allies make a mistake in believing in Batman?"

Tyler Kirkham has drawn the primary cover, with a variant by Sanford Greene.

(Image credit: Ladronn (DC))

And lastly, the space-faring Justice League Odyssey comes in to dock after 25 issues on October 13.

"The Justice League's intergalactic team of Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, Orion of the New Gods, Red Lantern Dex-Starr, and New Teen Titans Starfire and Cyborg make a final stand against Darkseid in a battle that reshapes the cosmic landscape across every sector of space!"

Series write Dan Abnett and artist Will Conrad close out the first volume in this team's era, with a cover by Ladronn and a variant by Skan.