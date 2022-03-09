The original Dying Light gets three performance modes in PS5 upgrade patch

A Dying Light patch brings 60FPS action to Techland's original game on PS5, with an Xbox update coming soon.

Dying Light developer Techland announced that a new-gen patch for the original game had launched on PS5. Now, Dying Light on PS5 has a Performance Mode with 60FPS in full HD, a Balanced Mode with 60FPS and quad high definition, and a Quality Mode boasting 30FPS in 4K resolution.

Console players! A next-gen patch has come to PlayStation, bringing quality improvements and enhancing your gameplay experience even more! Try out the new video modes and enjoy the increased view distance while parkouring through Harran!Coming to Xbox soon! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PyJq0jSgCwMarch 8, 2022 See more

Right now, this new-gen update for Dying Light is only available for PlayStation players. The tweet above reveals that Xbox Series X and S owners can expect a similar update at a later date, and it's likely that the Xbox Series X will boast the same three performance modes as the PS5 version.

As for the more recent Techland game, the developer's official Twitter account adds that a new update will be arriving for Dying Light 2 soon. In fact, the update for the sequel launched on all platforms just earlier today, bringing with it a litany of bug fixes, remedies for various quest-focused issues, and much more besides.

Dying Light 2 tips | Dying Light 2 fast travel and Metro locations | Dying Light 2 weapons and mods | Dying Light 2 gear | Dying Light 2 radio frequency | Dying Light 2 map | Dying Light 2 repair weapons | Dying Light 2 Inhibitors | Dying Light 2 endings | Dying Light 2 coop | How to get the Dying Light 2 secret frying pan weapon | Does Dying Light 2 have crossplay? | Dying Light 2 length | Dying Light 2 safe codes | Dying Light 2 multiplayer fix | Dying Light 2 black screen | How to assign Factions in Dying Light 2 | Dying Light 2 new game plus | Dying Light 2 cheats