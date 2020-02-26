The original Doom games are less than $3 each ahead of Doom Eternal launch

Doom Eternal is almost here, and now's as good a time as ever to catch up on its forebearers. The original Doom games, as well as the 2016 reboot, have been heavily discounted, with the first two classics on sale for $1.49/£1.20 each.

Just like Doom 1 and Doom 2 , Doom 3 is on sale through the Nintendo eShop for about 70% off its normal price (Thanks Nintendo Life ). If you're counting, that's about $6/£4.80 in total. Likewise, the excellent 2016 Doom reboot is available for $29.99/£24.99, a 50% discount. There's never a bad time to mow down walls of mutant demons in hell, and at these prices there's rarely been a better time than right now.

And while we have you in the money-saving mood, it's worth noting that we've collated all the best deals online to help you save some dough on your Doom Eternal pre-order . Our handy guide is a live account of the lowest prices you'll find on pre-orders for the US and UK versions of the base game and deluxe edition on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as the art book.

Indeed, we have more than historical precedent to be excited for the next entry in the fabled Doom series. In our own Rachel Weber's gleeful hands-on Doom Eternal preview , she talks about how the new entry moves the franchise forward. "It reminded me of the same sense of awe I felt with God of War, the sense that each part of the world was part of a much bigger, richer whole. This new world is just another part of the universe building that marks Doom Eternal as an evolution for the series."