The new Bloodlines 2 studio is being kept a secret so "they can focus fully on the game development"

Paradox Interactive says progress is being made on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, but it's choosing not to reveal the new studio so the developers can fully focus on making the game.

In its Q3 interim report (via PC Gamer), Paradox explained that it'll be a while before we start hearing talk of a Bloodlines 2 release date, but rest assured that development is humming along despite the studio being a secret for now.

"The new developer is doing quite well and we are happy with the progress of the project now," Paradox CFO Alexander Bricca said. "But it's still quite some time before we can start to talk about release dates."

The publisher also isn't ready to talk about which studio is making Bloodlines 2, apparently so the developers can work without having to field questions from eager fans.

"We prefer to give the studio a situation where they can focus fully on the game development," Bricca added, "and not having to address fans reaching out to them. So therefore we have so far not disclosed the name of the studio and we are very happy to keep it that way for still some time."

Back in February, Bloodlines 2 was delayed indefinitely and Hardsuit Labs was removed as its developer, leaving its future uncertain. Then in October, Paradox revealed that the project was almost canned entirely but was saved thanks to a "convincing pitch." So while Paradox is staying pretty tight-lipped on the project, at least we can rest assured that it's still in development.

