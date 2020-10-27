George Clooney wants to stop humans returning to earth in the first trailer for Netflix's The Midnight Sky

George Clooney's saving the world, again. This time, though, he's doing so by stopping other humans returning to Earth. Huh?

That's the plot of The Midnight Sky, which revolves around a lonely scientist, played by Clooney, who's holed up in the Arctic with his daughter. The pair must race to get to a satellite in order to inform a group of incoming astronauts that a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place and they must turn around.

Based on the book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, The Midnight Sky is coming to Netflix this December, and the first trailer has been released, showcasing the impressive cast – Clooney is joined by Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, and David Oyelowo – and stunning visuals. Watch the trailer above.

Clooney also serves as director. The Midnight Sky marks his first movie role since Money Monster in 2016 – in the meantime, he's been busy producing and directing the recent TV adaptation of Catch-22, as well as serving as an executive producer on Kirsten Dunst's On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

The Midnight Sky does not have a specific release date, with Netflix only offering an ETA of December.