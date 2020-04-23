New trailer for The Mandalorian Disney Plus documentary teases director roundtables and more Baby Yoda footage

Ready for more Mando? The first trailer for the eight-part Mandalorian documentary on Disney Plus is now here and it looks like a dream come true for anyone who’s obsessed with all things season one.

The Mandalorian documentary, part of the Disney Gallery collection, is set to premiere on May 4 with new episodes airing weekly thereafter. As the trailer above shows, there’s plenty to look forward to.

There are roundtables with cast and directors, including Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi, and lots of new behind-the-scenes footage from shooting. Yes, Baby Yoda even shows up too. Don’t worry.

Among the moments highlighted here is a deeper dive into the CGI magic – including bespoke soundstages made for the show – that help bring the Star Wars spin-off to life. Ever wondered how the likes of IG-88 made it from practical effect to gunslinging on the small screen, for example? The answers are all here. There’s even a glimpse at a Baby Yoda/Werner Herzog story, as if you needed any more reason to add this to your watchlist.

Movie buffs, though, will point to the collective of creatives and directors all sitting round a table as the possible high point of the upcoming doc. Hearing what Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, and the show’s other directors have to say about bringing the series to life will undoubtedly be well worth your time.

If nothing else, The Mandalorian Disney Plus documentary is the perfect stopgap before The Mandalorian season 2 lands in October.

Star Wars fans: this is The Way to more from a galaxy far, far away...

