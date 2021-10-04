The Last of Us: Left Behind is hiding a very reasonably priced Uncharted Easter egg

A keen-eyed The Last of Us: Left Behind player has spotted a new detail that brings Naughty Dog's two biggest series even closer together.

Reddit user DownInTheUnderground shared an image of the game, taken from inside the mall where Ellie holes up in the course of the game (in case you aren't familiar, Left Behind fills in part of the time skip that happens after Joel is injured at the University of Eastern Colorado, along with more of Ellie's background before the trip). One of the stores has a wall full of Halloween costumes, and one of those costumes is for the hero of the Uncharted franchise.

The "Uncharted 2: Among Thieves - Nathan Drake Adult Costume" comes with a gun holster included, all for $5.99. Charging that extremely low price for a full adult costume is explained by the fact that Uncharted 3 had already come out before The Last of Us' timeline split from ours on Outbreak Day, September 23, 2013; the store clearly put the old Nathan Drake costume out on clearance since it had a newer one to sell.

Naughty Dog loves hiding nods to its other franchises as Easter eggs in its games, and the love between Uncharted and The Last of Us is particularly strong: for instance, you can find the bar from the start of Uncharted 3 much worse for wear in The Last of Us , and Sully's plane appears smashed to bits in The Last of Us Factions' Beach map .