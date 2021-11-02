The Last of Us has a rare counter animation that instantly kills Joel

The Last of Us has a rare counter animation that kills Joel instantly, an unfortunate player has discovered.

Originally posted in The Last of Us subreddit , one player shared footage of their The Last of Us playthrough with the caption: "After years of playing, [I have] never seen this counter."

In the video, Joel looks to be exploring the financial district in the game when he comes across a savage Hunter who grabs the smuggler and smashes his face into a concrete wall - killing him instantly.

This brutal death has gone seemingly unnoticed in the game as many others in the comments agreed that this is something they haven’t seen before. The original poster also provided more context to this encounter adding that they were playing in Survivor mode - one of the hardest difficulties in the game - and that they believe it may have happened due to Joel having very low health at the time of the counter.

Despite releasing in 2013, fans are still finding new things in The Last of Us as well as its sequel The Last of Us 2 . Some of our favorites include the fan who discovered a hidden mural in The Last of Us 2 which is an obvious call back to an iconic moment in the first game , another who found that one dog’s story spans over the two games , and finally, one fan found a subtle hint towards The Last of Us 2 in the first game’s DLC The Last of Us: Left Behind.

If you’ve been out of the loop in all things The Last of Us, you may not have heard that HBO is currently filming a The Last of Us TV show, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. No one knows for sure yet how accurate of a retelling the series will be but if this first look of Pascal as Joel is anything to go off, fans of Naughty Dog’s game should be pleasantly surprised.