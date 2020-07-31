The Halo Infinite grappling hook will "function differently in multiplayer"

Halo Infinite will let you swing to victory with the grappling hook even in multiplayer, but you'll have to find one first.

One of the standouts of the Halo Infinite campaign reveal was Master Chief's cool new traversal tool, which is referred to in-game as the Grappleshot. The Chief can fire a grappling line into certain parts of the environment that allow him to leap and gracefully swing across long distances. A new post from developer 343 Industries confirmed that the item will also be available in multiplayer, but everybody won't be swinging around constantly; you'll have to find it as a pick-up on the map, along with many other equipment items which "function differently in multiplayer."

If you were hoping for an all grapples all the time mode, don't lose hope. You can make one yourself! 343 Industries has already confirmed that Forge is coming back in Halo Infinite with even more options for making your own creations.

You'll also be able to customize your own multiplayer character. The post from 343 teases that "if you liked the level of armor customization options in Halo: Reach, you will be pleased" with what you can do in Infinite. The options for building your own Spartan were impressively broad and deep in Reach, so that's very good news.

You may not even need to buy Halo Infinite to try it out. A recent leak indicates that Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer may be on the cards , though we'll have to wait for an official announcement to know for sure.