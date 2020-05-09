The first TikTok esports tournament kicks off this weekend with Fortnite and League of Legends broadcasts

TikTok has teamed up with Collegiate StarLeague for an online esports tournament between college students.

Because you're probably wondering how an entire tournament, not to mention live streams, can take place in TikTok, the tournaments are actually being broadcast on Twitch.

The first qualifier tournaments take place Saturday, May 9, and will see teams of students face off in Fortnite and League of Legends. The first Rocket League and CS:GO qualifier tournaments will take place the following afternoon, Sunday, May 10. Broadcasts are being aired on the CStarLeague Twitch channel at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

"TikTok and esports collide in the first-ever TikTok Cup for college gamers! Represent your school in this free $60,000 prize pool event spanning esports tournaments for all your favorite games, live stream broadcasts, and giveaways," reads the TikTok Cup website.

It's not too late registering for most of the TikTok Cup's tournaments. You can check out the complete rules and qualifications here, but I'll give you the gist. You need to be currently enrolled at an accredited US college or university. You'll also need to assemble a team of other students, and you all need to be attending the same college or university. The next round of qualifier tournaments are going on the weekend of May 16 and May 17, and registration for those tournaments opens up May 11 "or when registration for the preceding tournament for the same game title closes."

These are the top esports games in 2020.