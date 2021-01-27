The Division 2 next-gen update hits PS5 and Xbox Series X next week

The Division 2 next-gen update is coming next week with improved resolutions and performance for PS5 and Xbox Series X players.

Ubisoft community manager Johan Lindholm confirmed on his Twitter account that the update is set to arrive on February 2, dropping into the game alongside the crossover event celebrating Resident Evil's 25th anniversary . Title update 12.1 will add support for 4K and 60 frames per second for players on next-gen consoles - probably PS5 and Xbox Series X specifically, though Xbox Series S will likely benefit from the frame rate boost as well.

No State of the Game tomorrow. TU12.1 releases on Feb 2nd with the Resident Evil Apparel Event, a rebalance of the Optimization Station cost as well as 4K 60 FPS support for next gen consoles.January 26, 2021

When it first announced its plans for the patch in December, Ubisoft let players know ahead of time that they shouldn't expect a fully optimized next-gen experience from this update; it may not take advantage of all the consoles' new features or markedly improve the look of individual assets, but there's still a lot to be said for higher resolutions and smoother frame rates.

The update is also set to rebalance the cost of the Optimization Station. The returning feature from the first Division game arrived in Title Update 12 back in December, allowing players to improve attributes for individual pieces of gear all the way up to their maximum value (which can be a big timesaver, albeit very resource-intensive). Looks like we'll have to wait and see how much rebalancing changes the cost of using the station.

Either way, you'll have plenty of reason to play next week once you can start unlocking Resident Evil skins and weapons throughout the two-week event.