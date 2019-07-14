The Division 2 director wants to know if you'd like a single-player, story-driven spin-off

If you'd love to explore a single-player, story-driven game based within The Division 2 's extensive world, you're not alone.

"I love the idea of a single player narrative driven spin-off of The Division Game," tweeted TT Games' level director, Tim Spencer. "Focusing on an agent trying to get home to their family after being sent to NYC, during the SHD blackout from the fall of DC. TLOU x Division.

"None of the stories have explored what a Division agent sacrifices, and what they go through mentally," Spencer added in a subsequent tweet. "When you think about it: it's a pretty dark/epic thing - there's huge opportunity to tell some incredible stories there.

"Sat here in a burrito restaurant, and all I want is a pad of post-it notes and a marker pen to write down all the epic stories our agent could have, in chapters, through their long journey home during the fall of society haunted by nightmares of what could have happened to their family, because they answered the call of the SHD, so weren't there to protect them during the fall."

Spencer tagged the tweet for the attention of The Division 2's creative director, Julian Gerighty, and left it at that. However, Gerighty then retweeted the musings to his own followers, asking: "thoughts?" and generating hundreds of replies, most of which were delighted at the suggestion.

"[The idea is] apparently not something people are violently against," he joked in a follow-up tweet (thanks, PC Gamer ).

For those of us content with TPS action, the next chapter in The Division 2 is Episode 1 - DC Outskirts: Expeditions . This free DLC will arrive on July 23 for Year 1 Pass owners and July 30 for all players.

Aside from myriad fixes and balance changes, Episode 1 will introduce two new main missions, the Expeditions game mode, new gear including two Exotics, and two more Classified Assignments. The Operation Dark Hours raid is also getting a lowered "Discovery" difficulty (with reduced rewards), and even amongst the many balance changes, skill overhauls stand out.