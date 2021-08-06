The Death of Doctor Strange opens the door to three new super-creepy Marvel villains

You're gonna want Doctor Strange back when you see what Marvel is cooking up to threaten Earth after his death

The Death of Doctor Strange #3
The Crawling from The Death of Doctor Strange #3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The upcoming death of the Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange is apparently going to leave Earth vulnerable to mystical threats, and man oh man did Marvel Comics go the creepy route.

November's The Death of Doctor Strange #3 is going to introduce what the publisher calls a new team of villains called The Three Mothers.

Looking like something out of a Clive Barker nightmare, and designed by the series artist Lee Garbett, what Marvel calls a "deadly trio" includes the Wyrd, an alien mage-priestess; the Crown, a powerful warrior-queen, and the Crawling, a "monstress made up of acid-mouthed worms" who apparently has the head of the famous ancient Greek sculpture best known as the Venus de Milo.

The Three Mothers from The Death of Doctor Strange #3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ick.

The five-issue series written by Jed MacKay launches in September and promises to present the "final saga" of Stephen Strange (for now) and will explore the repercussions of his death.

The Death of Doctor Strange #3 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Three Mothers apparently seize their opportunity to do whatever creepy stuff they do with Strange out of the picture.

Marvel even opens the door (although doesn't commit) to The Three Mothers being responsible for Strange's death and compares their introduction to Thanos' Black Order, who of course made their presence felt in the MCU's Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Check out all three full character designs of the new villains. 

The Death of Doctor Strange #3

The Death of Doctor Strange #3

The Death of Doctor Strange #3

The Death of Doctor Strange #3

The Death of Doctor Strange #3 will be joined by two one-shot specials in November, One as first reported here is Death of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man by MacKay and artist Marcelo Ferreira. Check out more details on that one by doing that click thing.

Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The other is Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox by writer Alyssa Wong and artist Andie Tong.

Ami Hahn, the last of the mystical Korean shape-shifters called the Kumiho, will learn new secrets about her origin that will change her future as another mystical threat with ties to her origin emerges with Strange's death.

The one-shot will guest star the Chinese hero Sword Master and Tiger Division (a Korean superhero team White Fox belongs to) and the publisher promises the special will serve as prologue to new stories starring these characters.

We're still asking ourselves why is Marvel Comics killing Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and Dr. Strange right before their MCU returns?

