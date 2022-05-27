The Dark Souls servers are finally being repaired after three months of downtime

FromSoftware has confirmed that it's working to bring back Dark Souls servers that have been offline for over 100 days.

In a statement given to PC Gamer (opens in new tab), a representative of Dark Souls trilogy publisher Bandai Namco said that "we are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC. We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem."

There's no word on when that might be, but Bandai says that "we will provide additional updates as soon as the restoration schedule is finalised." It looks as though the company will be working through the games in reverse order, starting with Dark Souls 3 and Dark Souls Remastered, before tackling older games with smaller player bases.

The publisher also thanked "all our players for you patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue."

PvP multiplayer servers for the entire Dark Souls series were pulled offline ahead of the launch of Elden Ring after the discovery of multiple security flaws threatened to ruin the launch of FromSoftware's new game. Several months have passed since then, during which time the games lost their multiplayer tags on Steam, causing some to worry that the servers would never be coming back. Thankfully, that no longer appears to be the case, but it seems hardcore fans will still be waiting a little while longer to make their way back to Lordran.

If you're still making your way through The Lands Between, you might find that Elden Ring's new game+ is quite the victory lap.