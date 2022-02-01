The Dark Pictures could get five new games as multiple trademarks registered

The Dark Pictures developer Supermassive has seemingly registered five new trademarks related to the horror anthology series.

As first spotted earlier today via Twitter, Supermassive Games has registered five new trademarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. All five of these new trademarks are explicitly linked to the Dark Pictures saga, Supermassive's ongoing horror anthology series which pits unwitting characters against various terrors in narrative-driven games.

Here's the next few years of The Dark Pictures Anthology games: February 1, 2022

These five new trademarks are The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020, The Craven Man, Intercession, Winterfold, and O Death. Right now, these are unfortunately all the details we have to go on for the apparent new games in the Dark Pictures series, and it seems like we could be waiting a while yet for any further confirmation.

The Dark Pictures saga began with The Man of Medan back in 2019, and its most recent release was The House of Ashes, which launched just a few months ago in October 2021. Even before the House of Ashes, Supermassive revealed that the next chapter of the anthology series would be called The Devil in Me, and it'd round out the collection's first season.

We don't currently have a release date for The Devil in Me, but it looks set to arrive in late 2022 judging by Supermassive's past release schedule. This means that, theoretically, the five new game names trademarked by Supermassive recently could easily be as far away as late 2023, or even 2024. That's in addition to Supermassive's new venture into multiplayer games, which the studio was last seen hiring for back in December 2021.

