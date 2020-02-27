The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is coming this summer

Little Hope, the next part of the Dark Pictures Anthology from the developer of Until Dawn , is coming this summer.

If you managed to roll credits on The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan without covering your eyes the whole time, you've already seen a teaser for Little Hope : a new group of young sacrifices students arrive at a sleepy town beset by fog before they're literally pulled apart by a mysterious force with creepy chains. The teaser ends with a screen showing the title and the year 2020, and now we know it's coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in summer.

"We've been delighted by the reaction from players and the success of Man of Medan as the first instalment of The Dark Pictures Anthology,” Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels said in a press release. “We really appreciate feedback from the community and the team remains committed to the goal of making each new instalment deliver further thrilling horror experiences, with the next chapter, Little Hope, bringing an all new and disturbing horror story to the anthology."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Supermassive Games) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Supermassive Games) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Supermassive Games) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Supermassive Games)

Supermassive also shared a handful of new screenshots for the game, which you can check out above. Is it really New England horror if it doesn't have some strong witch trial vibes? Well, yes, but only if it was written by Stephen King. Or H.P. Lovecraft.

Just like Man of Medan, you'll be able to play Little Hope on your own, in two-player co-op with a friend online, or by passing the gamepad around with up to five players in Movie Night mode. Supermassive Games says it plans to make eight games total in the Dark Pictures Anthology with about two arriving per year, and there's a very good chance that we'll get the teaser for the next one at the end of Little Hope.