The Callisto Protocol developer will have more news to share with us "next week"

Brace yourself, horror fans - information about upcoming sci-fi horror, The Callisto Protocol, is coming next week.

Glen Schofield - co-creator of the terrifyingly good Dead Space series and CEO of the new PUBG-flavored studio, Striking Distance - made the announcement on Twitter, teasing that now was the perfect time to start following the game's social media channels, as there's "some news" coming "next week".

"If you don’t already follow @CallistoTheGame now might be a good time to start," Schofield said. "Look for some news next week. Until then, here’s a close-up of one of the creatures from our world-class character team. They’re incredible. Happy Friday the 13th! Get ready!"

The tease was accompanied by a close-up of one of the game's as-yet-unnamed creatures, a pulsing glob of veins, pus, and slime that looks fantastically disgusting.

The Callisto Protocol is actually part of the PUBG universe, as it's being developed under Krafton Inc., the parent company of PUBG Corp. That may sound like a bit of a stretch, but Schofield himself explained back in late 2020 how The Callisto Protocol is part of the PUBG universe at large.

For more, check out our The Callisto Protocol preview from earlier this year as we head further toward the horror game's eventual release.

"The fact that The Callisto Protocol can excite us quite as much by showing us so little speaks volumes for Schofield and his team," Joe wrote at the time. "Dead Space is widely considered one of the best action-driven survival horror series of all time, and while I enjoyed the first and third entries, and am equally looking forward to the original's remake later this year, Dead Space 2 is up there with my favorite games across all genres.

"More than a decade on, and nine years since the last main series entry, the thought of creeping around an abandoned, zombie-monster-ridden prison three centuries into the future, scavenging for weapons and resources and working out what the hell is going on? I mean, this stuff writes itself, right?"