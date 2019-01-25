The Breaking Bad movie cast has supposedly been leaked – and two surprising names have been included

You were probably already eager for another dose of Breaking Bad movie news as soon as the project was revealed back in 2018 but, since then, things have been radio silent. Until now. A sneaky so-and-so has seemingly gotten his hands on a leaked Breaking Bad movie cast sheet, which not only mentions the return of some familiar faces to potentially look forward to, but some familiar dead faces at that. Spoilers to follow – if you’re one of seven people who has never watched Breaking Bad.

Revenge of the Fans has a long list (which, again, hasn’t been confirmed) of those who will be showing up in the Breaking Bad movie. It even includes the one who knocks. Yep, apparently Walter White is going to return in some capacity, though whether that’s a flashback, dream, or through other means is as yet unclear.

He’s not the only dead character showing up. Krysten Ritter, who later found fame as Jessica Jones, is back as Jane. With the Breaking Bad movie logline (the movie will “track the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom”) sounding a helluva lot like it’s going to follow a post-season 5 Jesse Pinkman, this all adds to the idea that Aaron Paul’s character will be haunted by everything he’s suffered through.

Among the rest of the Breaking Bad movie cast potentially on their way back includes Jonathan Banks (Mike), Jesse Plemons (Todd), and even Jesse’s mum, played by Tess Harper. The characters of Skinny Pete and Badger are also mentioned.

So, prequel? Sequel? The Breaking Bad movie is getting more confusing by the day. With Vince Gilligan’s love of flashbacks (and even flash-forwards), there’s plenty of room in the Breaking Bad universe for all of these beloved characters to return in some capacity.

But the question still lingers on, years after the finale: is Walter White still alive? The cast list has thrown another spanner in the works when it comes to the fate of the chrome-domed chemist – but the Breaking Bad movie might offer us a definitive answer once and for all.

