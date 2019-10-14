The Batman has found its Catwoman as Zoe Kravitz is cast as Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves' reboot

Zoe Kravitz has been cast as Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves' upcoming dark knight reboot, The Batman. The Big Little Lies star will perform alongside Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne), Jefferey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), and Jonah Hill, who is reportedly in talks to play either Penguin or Riddler in the film.

The deal, as confirmed by Deadline , means that Kravitz will be taking on an iconic role in The Batman, with Selina Kyle famously portrayed previously by Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway in Batman Returns and The Dark Knight Rises, respectively.

Kravitz is a fantastic addition to the project with an excellent body of work behind her, having already starred in Mad Max Fury Road, X-Men: First Class, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and this little flick you might have heard of called The Lego Batman Movie. Who did she voice in that last one? Oh, you know, only Catwoman. That surely helped Kravitz as she reportedly went up against Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska, Eiza Gonzalez for the role, as noted by the Hollywood Reporter .

It'll be interesting to see how Kravitz approaches the role, with Selina Kyle notably blurring the lines between (anti-) hero and villain, although director Matt Reeves has already teased that "there will be a rogues gallery" for the young Caped Crusader to deal with straight out of the gate. With Pattinson portraying a younger Bruce Wayne, with an emphasis on his skill as a detective rather than his snarl, it'll certainly be interesting to see how the two perform against one another.

Zoe Kravitz will star as Catwoman / Selina Kyle in the Reeves reboot, which is due for release June 25, 2021.

