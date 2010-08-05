The Avengers: Everything We Know

Probably the biggest Comic-Con announcement outside of Whedon’s involvement was that Shutter Island ’s Mark Ruffalo will be on chief smashing duties as The Hulk. And the star has plenty to say about his new, green-skinned alter-ego.



“He's a guy struggling with two sides of himself, the dark and the light,” Ruffalo told Entertainment Weekly . “Everything he does in his life is filtered through issues of control. I grew up on the Bill Bixby TV series, which I thought was a really nuanced and really human way to look at The Hulk. I like that the part has those qualities.”



When asked about the whole Norton affair, Ruffalo was keen to play down any controversy.



“I'm a friend of Ed's,” he said, “and yeah, that wasn't a great way for all that to go down. But the way I see it is that Ed has bequeathed this part to me. I look at it as my generation's Hamlet."



Hamlet eh? Ruffalo’s certainly talking the talk, but what does Whedon make of his new star? Well unsurprisingly, he’s rather keen.



“He was my first and only choice for Bruce Banner," Whedon told MTV . "I'm stunned that we landed that, just stunned. He has what I remember loving about the show, he invites you in in a way that (no) other performer has since Bill Bixby. He is a guy who's been beaten up by life, but not defined by that. That’s what I want from Bruce Banner, is a guy who’s still getting it done, even though he has his problem.”



Quite the coup for Whedon then, but Ruffalo wasn’t the only major casting announcement in San Diego…