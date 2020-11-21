That rumour about Red Dead Redemption The Outlaws Collection is probably fake

Another day, another rumour. This one teases that a Red Dead Redemption collection – reportedly entitled The Outlaws Collection and containing a remake of the original game and an enhanced version of Red Dead Redemption 2 – is on its way to current and next-gen systems.

The rumour came complete with a supposed snapshot of the game on Amazon, but thanks to internet sleuths who are much better than I am at spotting these things, it looks as though we can chalk this one up as fake until proven real, particularly as no link was provided as evidence that the page is - or ever was - live.

Red Dead Redemption The Outlaws Collection listing has leaked on Amazon, and it includes RDR Remastered an enhanced version of RDR2. pic.twitter.com/IcGolF5avvNovember 21, 2020

"Red Dead Redemption The Outlaws Collection listing has leaked on Amazon, and it includes RDR [Remake] and enhanced version of RDR2," the reported leaker said on both Twitter and Reddit.

However, a number of commenters have hit back and disputed the claim.

"This is an edited HTML with a photoshop photo. Unless there's a link to prove its real, this is absolutely fake," insisted one responder on Twitter, while many others pointed out inconsistencies with the games supposed artwork, including font differentiations and less-than-stellar Photoshop work. I'm also not convinced of that December 31 release date, either.

Of course, there's every chance the doubters are wrong. Guess we'll find out one way or another by New Year, eh?

The parent company of Rockstar, Take-Two Interactive, recently said it was "highly sceptical" of subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and EA Play .

In an investors call following the company's earnings call, Take-Two president Karl Slatoff said that while the firm was "open-minded", it doesn't think subscriptions will be "the only way or the primary way" gamers will play in the future.

Rockstar also recently revealed both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 will be playable via backwards compatibility. Rockstar aren't saying what next-gen features the two games will take advantage of, but you will be able to pick off right where you left off with save transfers.